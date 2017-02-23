This Movie Theater Has Beds For You To Watch From!

February 23, 2017 2:15 PM By Blake Powers
Still think watching a movie inside a theater isn’t comfortable enough?

Starting next month in Australia, the world’s largest bed cinema, Mov’In Bed, will open, allowing customers to watch current movies from the comfort of one of 150 inflatable double beds, with blankets, pillows, and beside tables with LED lights… outside… under the stars…:).

Wonder how many ushers will be needed with those orange-cone end flashlights… to stop customers from “gettin’ busy”? LOL!

