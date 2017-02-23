Dallas Native ZZ Top Bassist “Dusty” Hill Puts Tennessee Home Up FOR SALE!

February 23, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: College Grove TN, Dusty Hill, Luxury Golf Communities, Nashville, Sheryl Crow, The Grove, ZZ Top

In 2014, Dallas born ZZ Top bassist “Dusty” Hill purchased pop star Sheryl Crow‘s 50-acre equestrian solar powered farm home in College Grove TN (just south of Nashville) for $3,400,000.

“Dusty” and his wife have been using the property as their primary residence, and it’s located near “The Grove”… a gated luxury golf-course community.

Now, Hill is selling the property… for $7,300,000!!!

Why such a price increase? Well, here goes!

The Tennessean reports according to Christy Reed, listing agent with Christianson Patterson Courtney & Associates, ““The property has been impeccably renovated throughout since she owned it”–“It’s not even the same property.”

Here is what the property includes:

  • The 3-story, 10,433 sq.ft main home
  • a 2000 sq.ft 3-bed guesthouse with 2-car garage
  • a 14-stall barn with office space
  • covered outdoor riding arena

Click HERE to see pictures… and ladies… you’re gonna die over the closet space!!!

Not bad for a member of that little band from Texas… :).

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

 

 

 

 

 

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live