Dallas Native ZZ Top Bassist “Dusty” Hill Puts Tennessee Home Up FOR SALE!

In 2014, Dallas born ZZ Top bassist “Dusty” Hill purchased pop star Sheryl Crow‘s 50-acre equestrian solar powered farm home in College Grove TN (just south of Nashville) for $3,400,000.

“Dusty” and his wife have been using the property as their primary residence, and it’s located near “The Grove”… a gated luxury golf-course community.

Now, Hill is selling the property… for $7,300,000!!!

Why such a price increase? Well, here goes!

The Tennessean reports according to Christy Reed, listing agent with Christianson Patterson Courtney & Associates, ““The property has been impeccably renovated throughout since she owned it”–“It’s not even the same property.”

Here is what the property includes:

The 3-story, 10,433 sq.ft main home

a 2000 sq.ft 3-bed guesthouse with 2-car garage

a 14-stall barn with office space

covered outdoor riding arena

Click HERE to see pictures… and ladies… you’re gonna die over the closet space!!!

Not bad for a member of that little band from Texas… :).

