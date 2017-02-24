Amputee Toddler Plays The Greatest Game Of Hide & Seek Ever!

February 24, 2017 8:03 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: amputee, Hide and Seek, Prosthetic Leg, Toddler

OMG! This toddler just schooled her parents in a game of Hide and Seek!

Reddit user outlook_FTW’s toddler daughter is an amputee, who wears a prosthetic left leg. While playing an epic game of Hide and Seek, this genius little girl stuck her prosthetic leg in the closet among some of her shoes. She left her leg sticking out just enough to make it look like she was hiding behind the closet door.

Hide and seek skill level: 1000 from funny

Of course mom fell for it! She said…

“I saw it and laughed super hard, had to share it with the world. People need to see positive, funny, heart warming things.”

Amen!

