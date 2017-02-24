Blake Powers’ #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Feb. 24-26

Whether is basketball, flowers, Mardi Gras, Christian Hip-Hop, Blues, comedy, RVs, symphonies, sword-swallowing, Daytona 500 party tailgating, Latino weddings, Oscar watching parties, penguins, Legos or fishnets, there’s something for everyone!

Friday

Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes – 7:30 – American Airlines Center

$5 Admission at The Dallas Arboretum

City Of Dallas Lake Mardi Gras at Lake Dallas City Hall – according to their website, “Celebrate all that is Mardi Gras – Music, Parades and Food! Wear your festive greens, purples and golds and collect all the beads you can as the amazing floats pass by during the parade. Visit with your neighbors and stroll the vendor market. Be sure to check out all the entries in the Mask Contest. If you don’t participate in the crawfish eating contest, make sure you are there to watch it! Returning this year, are favorites The N’awlins Gumbo Kings. They will headline the entertainment and have you dancing in the streets.”

Snap Judgement at Majestic Theatre – a storytelling phenomenon created by Glynn Washington, produced by WNYC, and launched on NPR stations five years ago, Snap delivers a raw, intimate, musical brand of narrative — daring audiences to see the world through the eyes of another. Snap Judgment LIVE features the world’s finest storytellers, on stage, backed by Snap Judgment band.

Friday & Saturday

Christian Hip-Hop artist TobyMac: Hits Deep Tour at Verizon Theater – special guests Matt Maher, Mandisa, Mac Powell, Capital Kings, Ryan Stevenson, and Hollyn.

Deep Elum Blues Festival: Texas Gentlemen/Lance Lopez at Door (Dallas)

A Carlin Home Companion: Growing Up With George at Eisemann Center – their website notes, “In her solo show, A CARLIN HOME COMPANION: GROWING UP WITH GEORGE, Kelly Carlin reveals what it takes to go from living in the shadow to standing in the light. Deftly weaving her amusing and poignant family stories with classic video footage of her father’s career and family memorabilia, Kelly Carlin, the only child of iconoclastic comedian George Carlin, takes the audience on a roller coaster ride of emotions and pulls back the curtain on their life together off stage. This show contains adult content.

Friday – Sunday

2017 Dallas RV Supersale at Dallas Market Hall – Blake Powers will see you there, Saturday, 11am-1pm, and according to their website, “Come to Dallas Market Hall and see hundreds of RVs from RV dealers in more than 350,000 square feet of exhibit space. Major national manufacturers and top dealers will display motorhomes, fifth-wheels, travel trailers, tent trailers, RV accessories and more. Vendors will showcase related products in several booths. Take advantage of the Free Seminars throughout the day.” Congrats to all 98.7K-LUV ticket winners!

Saturday

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans – 7:30pm – American Airlines Center

Dash For The Beads at Kidd Springs Park – per their website, “The Good Space Dash for the Beads is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that donates its proceeds to local area schools to help promote healthy eating and physical activity for our grade school children. Area schools will be eligible to apply for grants to encourage kids to stay in motion and learn about and practice behavior that leads to a healthy lifestyle.The Good Space Dash for the Beads is an annual 5k run and 1 mile walk that coincides with Mardi Gras so come out and Laissez les bons temps rouler! (To any Mardi Gras rookies that is Cajun for “Let the good times roll”). New for 2017 we are adding a chip-timed 10k event!Each year we award prizes for the best-dressed walker, runner, pet (that’s right, pet) and an envious trophy for the winner of the chip-timed 10k and 5K events! Medals will be presented to the top three males and top three females in each of the following age groups- 12 and under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79 and 80+. Check out our Registration page for specifics but we do have discounts through December 31st at midnight so register early! Come help us celebrate a race that has become a neighborhood tradition, benefiting neighborhood schools.The DASH initiative was founded in 2009 by “Cliff Dwellers” Chad West and David Sassano as a way to raise money for Oak Cliff organizations. Please review our Mission Statement below. Monetary donations from those not able to participate are welcome and can be processed through our website.The DASH event committee is always seeking sponsors, vendors, and volunteers who would like to participate in this worthwhile event, please contact us at here for more information.

World Sword Swallower’s Day Demonstrations at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Odditorium – FREE admission – 1:30-2:30pm

Saturday & Sunday

Sunday

The Three Little Pigs at Winspeare Opera House – their website notes, “The Dallas Opera presents The Three Little Pigs, an exciting new production for our Family Season / Educational Programs. Based on scenes from operas by Wolfgang A. Mozart, this children’s opera tells the classic tale with an emphasis on the importance of reading and harnessing a love for learning as the three piggies do their best to keep Wolfgang Bigbad at bay.”

Mardi Gras Oak Cliff Parade at Bishop Arts District – per their Facebook page, “Join us for the 9th annual Mardi Gras Oak Cliff Parade! Sunday, February 26th at 4 pm on West Davis Street in historic Oak Cliff, Texas! The parade runs from west to east on West Davis Street and steps off at Windomere Avenue by Nova and ABC Party at 4pm sharp!

Bleacher seating will be available this year! Purchase your ticket to reserve your seat online at Prekindle, or via the ticket link in the Facebook event invitation!

Movie Award Watching Party at Texas Theatre – according to their website:COME WATCH THE IMPORTANT MOVIE AWARDS* ON THE BIG SCREEN AT THE TEXAS THEATRE!Doors at 5:30pm. Red Carpet Broadcast starts at 6pm. Actual Show Starts at 7:30pm!

FREE Party Brought to you by Oak Cliff Film Festival!Watch Hollywood’s biggest night unfold before your eyes at the legendary Texas Theatre. Come casual, or dress to the nines, but be ready to walk down the red carpet and let the good times roll.

Night At The Meyerson at Meyerson Symphony Center – their website notes, “a musical extravaganza at the world-famous Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center benefiting music scholarships! The Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center is located at 2301 Flora St., Dallas, TX.

Saturday – April 9

Dallas Blooms: Flower Power at Dallas Arboretum – the Southwest’s largest spring floral festival, with over than 500,000 spring blooming bulbs, floral decorated topiary Volkswagon bugs and lots of activities.

Now – Feb. 28

Now – March 5

LEGO Americana Roadshow at Stonebriar Centre – per their website, “The Americana Roadshow is a highly visual, educational traveling display of large scale LEGO® models replicating some of our nation’s most well known landmarks. It’s fun for the whole family!”

Now – March 26

Cirque du Soleil: Kurios – Cabinet of Curiosities at Lone Star Park – Grand Prairie – their website notes… “A mysterious and fascinating realm that disorients your senses and challenges your perceptions… step into the curio cabinet of an ambitious inventor who defies the laws of time, space and dimension in order to reinvent everything around him. Suddenly, the visible becomes invisible, perspectives are transformed, and the world is literally turned upside down.”

Now- March 27

Skyline 360 Tour at Klyde Warren Park – their website notes, “Join the Dallas Center for Architecture for a “standing” tour of the Dallas skyline. Klyde Warren Park offers the perfect vantage point to see the buildings that have made up Dallas’ architectural heritage for the last 100 years. From three vantage points in 25 minutes, you’ll learn all about the buildings that define our skyline in Uptown and Downtown Dallas. The tour begins at the games cart in the Reading and Games Room on the northwest side of the park. No advance registration is required.”

Now – June 9

