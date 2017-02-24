Blue Bell ‘Ice Cream Cone’: NEW Limited-Time Flavor!

February 24, 2017 1:00 PM By Blake Powers
In a news release, Blue Bell President Ricky Dickson says, “We may have solved one of the biggest dilemmas for ice cream fans, cone versus bowl”–“Ice Cream Cone is a great combination of everything you would expect.”

The NEW Blue Bell Ice Cream Cone flavor debuted today in half-gallon and pint sizes, but will only be available for a limited time, as reported by CBS 11.

 

In addition, Chocolate Almond, Marshmallow, Coconut Fudge and Sea Salt Caramel have returned to store shelves.

Taking into consideration our lack of winter, feel free to indulge while wrapping up in blanket and wearing cartoon character slippers.

