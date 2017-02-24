Fox News Channel’s Alan Colmes Has Died

February 24, 2017 5:28 AM
Another sad day for the Fox TV family. Just days after Brenda Buttner passed away, comes the news that Alan Colmes has died after dealing with a brief illness. He was only 66-years-old.

According to a statement released by his wife…

“Alan Colmes passed away this morning after a brief illness. He was 66-years-old. He leaves his adoring and devoted wife, Jocelyn Elise Crowley. He was a great guy, brilliant, hysterical, and moral. He was fiercely loyal, and the only thing he loved more than his work was his life with Jocelyn. He will be missed. The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Sean Hannity also took a moment to remember his friend…

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Colmes and Fox families.

