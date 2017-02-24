JC Penney To Close Up To 140 Stores

Oh my – I’ll bet we all have an acquaintance, friend or neighbor who works for Plano-based J.C. Penney. They’ve announced plans to close up to 140 stores over the next several months. 😦

JCP will offer buyouts to 6,000 workers as part of the closures. J.C. Penney, like Macy’s and Sears, have struggled over the years due to the rising popularity of online sellers. J.C. Penney expects the closures to save the company about $200 million in annual costs.

Macy’s announced in November its plan to close 100 stores.