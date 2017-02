What’s better than Keeping Up With The Kardashians? How about Keeping Up With The Kattarshians!

Just imagine a world where Kris, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe have all been replaced by cats! It gets even better…you don’t have to imagine it! This place really exists!

The Icelandic Cat Protection Society has a live stream of nothing but kitty cats! It’s basically three GoPros set up inside a giant doll house for cats! You can watch any of the the three live streams HERE.