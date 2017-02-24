Morgan Freeman Gives Jimmy Kimmel Oscar ‘Pep Talk’ in New Commercial

No matter how many times one hosts an awards show, it’s gotta be a little terrifying. Morgan Freeman is here to help.
Will you be watching Sunday night? Like a long football game, I record it and have it take just one hour of my life. 😉
Nominees? Here you go:
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Director
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Best Actress
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Emma Stone, La La Land
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Ruth Negga, Loving
Best Actor
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Denzel Washington, Fences
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Best Supporting Actress
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Viola Davis, Fences
Best Supporting Actor
Dev Patel, Lion
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best Score
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Best Original Song
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” – La La Land
“Can’t Fight This Feeling” – Trolls
“City of Stars” – La La Land
“The Empty Chair” – Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana
Best Animated Feature
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Best Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Best Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight