Rebekah Reviews: Get Out

If you don’t have plans this weekend…go see the new horror flick Get Out!!!!!! Why? Because it’s one of the best horror flicks I have ever seen!

Who would have ever thought that a scary movie could also teach you a lesson in racism too? It’s hard to wrap your brain around how these two ideas will fit together, but let me just say Jordan Peele, who wrote and directed Get Out, completely nailed it!

The plot of movie is about a man meeting his girlfriend’s parents for the first time. As if meeting the parents isn’t already stressful enough…there’s also this whole moment of “Do they know I’m black?”

Ok, so that’s a pretty typical racial moment, one that we’ve encountered in real life and on screen. However the movie is much deeper than that. It goes on the touch on an idea that most white people don’t actually see as racist. The notion that white people have a tendency to list of every African American we know, have seen on TV, or feel the need to mention we voted for President Obama. Think about it, you know someone that consciously does that! In fact, I can think of several people just off the top of my head that do the same thing. Of course, it doesn’t stop there, however, I can’t really get into the details without giving away some important plot details.

This movie is scary as HELL and on so many levels! There are a lot of great unexpected jumpy moments. For those of you who don’t scare easy, the overall idea should creep you out. The acting and casting is unbelievably perfect! Daniel Kaluuya, who you may recognize from Black Mirror, is the next superstar! He’s by far one of the greatest actors I’ve ever seen on the big screen. And I have to give Allison Williams some credit too! She has more depth as an actress than I could have ever imagined!

This is one of those movies where the more I think about it, the more I realize just how amazing it is. If I have to complain about anything, the story has a little bit of a Skeleton Key vibe. Really though Skeleton Key is a great movie, so it’s kind of a compliment.

Seriously, please go see this movie! It’s soooooo good and well worth the $10 ticket. I give it 5 out of 5 tea stirs (you’ll get that after you see the movie).

By the way, Get Out is getting 100% right now on Rotten Toamtoes in case you don’t believe me when I say it’s really frickin’ great!