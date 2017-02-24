What You Can Expect From This Weekend’s NEW Movies!

There are 3 NEW movie choices this weekend. Let’s jump right in!

Collide – Rated PG-13

After a heist goes terribly wrong, Casey Stein (Nicholas Hoult) finds himself on the run from a ruthless gang headed by mob boss Hagen (Anthony Hopkins). Now Casey has precious cargo that belongs to Hagen, who will stop at nothing to retrieve it. Left with no choice, Casey calls his former employer and drug smuggler Geran (Ben Kingsley) to protect his long-time girlfriend Juliette before Hagen gets his hands on her. Casey sets out on an adrenaline-fueled car chase on the German highways to save the love of his life before it’s too late.

Critics: Collide… does just that… with most critics, as 43% LIKE it, while 57% don’t. Combining love and action stories is challenging, and despite the wonderful cast, including Nicholas Hoult, Felicity Jones, Anthony Hopkins and Ben Kingsley, not even their talents can bolster a script that doesn’t work well.

Blake: Hey, when movies are in the 40-50% like range, I always say, “save some money and see it during a matinee”.

Rock Dog – Rated PG

For the Tibetan Mastiffs living on Snow Mountain, a dog’s life has a simple riff: Guard a peaceful village of wool-making sheep from the thuggish wolf Linnux (Lewis Black) and his rabid pack. To avoid distractions, Mastiff leader Khampa (J.K. Simmons) forbids all music from the mountain. But when Khampa’s son Bodi (Luke Wilson) discovers a radio dropped by a passing airplane, it takes just a few guitar licks for his fate to be sealed: Bodi wants to be a rock ‘n’ roll star. Yet that means defying his father’s wishes, heading to the city, and locating the legendary – and reclusive – musician Angus Scattergood (Eddie Izzard), who needs to write a new song and fast. If Bodi can put a band together, help Angus with his song, and defeat the wolves’ plot to take Snow Mountain, his life will be in tune. Bodi will become what he’s always dreamed of being: More than a dog … more than a Rock God… he’ll be a ROCK DOG!

Critics: this animated romp, doesn’t romp well for most above the age of 10, and falls into a lackluster bin, because we’re simply accustomed to better. 45% of critics LIKE

Blake: what’s the earliest feature showing? That’s the one you’ll want to see, then find something else more memorable to do.

Get Out – Rated R

Now that Chris and his girlfriend, Rose, have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy and Dean. At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he could have never imagined.

Critics: Rottentomatoes.com sums it up well, “Funny, scary, and thought-provoking, Get Out seamlessly weaves its trenchant social critiques into a brilliantly effective and entertaining horror/comedy thrill ride.” 100% of critics LIKE!

Blake: I’m gonna be sure to wear comfortable clothes and shoes, should I feel the need to run outta the theater! LOL! It’s been a while since I’ve seen a good horror movie, and my sources say… this is the one to watch!!!!

Enjoy a movie this weekend, and if you hear someone screaming like a little girl, while watching Get Out, it’s probably not me… but could be! Haha!

