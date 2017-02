The Academy Awards is an incredibly long ceremony; some might argue that it is too long, so we’re not surprised more celebrities aren’t caught catching a quick snooze whenever they can.

Unfortunately, cameras caught actress Chrissy Teigen napping on her husband John Legend’s shoulder a couple of times, one of them being in the middle of Casey Affleck’s acceptance speech for Best Leading Actor.

I think my favorite part of the Oscars so far has been Chrissy Teigen sleeping on John. She is my spirit animal. pic.twitter.com/bgabC5fmqM — LV (@lxvelxuisa) February 27, 2017

Can we please soak in the gem that is @chrissyteigen. Only she can pull off sleeping at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/i8HODX4uKH — alyssa balistreri (@thenamesalyssa) February 27, 2017

And of course, Teigen owns the cameras catching her quick snooze.  She tweeted earlier today:

just woke up what happened — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 27, 2017

Via People