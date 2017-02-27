Data Shows UFO Sightings At An All Time High – But Why?

More than 100,000 UFOs have been spotted the past hundred years throughout the world, according to the Washington based National UFO Reporting Centre.

Experts believe the increased reports may be linked to the rise of the internet, a smartphone available to snap a photo, and the prevalence of drones.

The countries with the most reports: the UK, US and Australia.

Least likely: Russia, China and Greenland.

While overall sightings such as ‘mysterious lights’ have spiked, the number of flying saucers being spotted has actually dropped.

Last week, scientists discovered a nearby solar system with seven planets about the size of earth, which could be good sites to focus on in a search for alien life. But apparently, they’re coming to visit us already.