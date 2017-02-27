Emma Stone Defends Leo DiCaprio, Says She Was Holding Her Envelope The Whole Time

There is a lot of controversy surrounding the Oscars after Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway accidentally announced La La Land as Best Picture. Come to find out, Moonlight was the real winner.

So what the heck happened? How does an envelope mix up happen? The internet is blaming Leonardo DiCaprio since he held onto the Best Actress envelope on stage during Emma’s speech.

In theory, this seems like a logical explanation. Maybe he set it down backstage and thus the mix up during the show. However, there’s a picture of Emma and Leo backstage showing Emma Stone holding her envelope.

Ok, so does that mean it was Emma Stone’s fault? No. According to Emma, she was holding her envelope the entire time.

Emma Stone says she was holding her Best Actress envelope the whole time. So… they gave Warren Beatty a wrong category duplicate? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/oz2h7paEPg — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 27, 2017

So now we are all wondering, was there a duplicate Emma Stone envelope? Why? Why would they need duplicates of any of the envelopes? Is anyone else as confused as we are???