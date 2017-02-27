George W. Bush Opens Up On Trump’s First Month As President

“I consider the media to be indispensable to democracy,” said Former President George Bush on the Today show this morning. “We need an independent media to hold people like me to account. Power can be very addictive, and it can be corrosive.”

The former president has been mostly silent for eight years regarding those who have succeeded him in office. “It’s kind of hard to tell others to have an independent free press if we’re not willing to have one ourselves,” Bush said, recalling time spent during his presidency in efforts to convince other world leaders, such

as Russian President Vladimir Putin, to “accept the notion of a free press.”

When asked if he favored or opposed the travel ban from predominantly Muslim nations, Bush said, “I am for an immigration policy that is welcoming and upholds the law.”

His new book “Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors.” combines his passion for painting with working to help military veterans. The book features paintings of several veterans with an intimate look at their stories of visible and nonvisible wounds, such as PTSD.

“It starts with — and this is why these vets are very important — vets saying, ‘I’ve got a problem. There’s a lot of denial because there’s a stigma. Our message is that it’s courageous to talk about it and seek help.”