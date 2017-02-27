Good Neighbor Brewery Opens In Wylie, Owners Want It To Be “Community-Centric”

Darin Peterson and Jill Bresnan say they’ve been giving away their homebrew for years, and they finally decided they should start charging people. The husband-and-wife duo just opened Good Neighbor Brewery in Wylie, with the goal “of being a family friendly endeavor that brings people together.”

Bresnan is formerly an assistant occupational therapist and Peterson works in software development, and they opened the 10-barrel brewhouse it plans to use primarily for manufacturing and distributing its beers. While they initially had no plans to install a taproom, but after enthusiasm grew surrounding the brewery, they decided to use part of the 6,400 sq-foot warehouse as a bar.

Good Neighbor promises new recipes every few months, with Peterson personally brewing alongside assistant brewer Alley Harrell.

For starters, Good Neighbor will be offering:

Slim Sweetness, a blonde ale clocking 5.6% alcohol content that Bresnan describes as Good Neighbor’s “gateway craft beer”;

Nickelville IPA, a full-bodied, 8.6% ABV brew expected to be the brewery’s flagship;

Jackalope Stout, an easy-drinking dark beer (4.2% ABV) that’s perfect as a gloomy-day beverage.

Good Neighbor’s taproom will be open Tuesday through Friday from 5pm-7pm, and Saturdays from 1pm-5pm. Eventually, Peterson and Bresnan would like to host live music, pet adoptions, weekly trivia contests.

Via Guide Live