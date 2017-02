It’s the end of an era. The man who single-handedly paved the way for several other TV court shows has died.

Judge Wapner, the original judge from The People’s Court, has passed away at the age of 97. He was admitted to the hospital last week with breathing issue. His problems quickly worsened and he was put on hospice just before his passed away at his home in L.A. on Sunday.

The People’s Court paid tribute to the judge who made their show so famous, saying…

Rest in peace Judge.