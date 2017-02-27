Kolache Korner Finally Opens In Downtown Dallas

Kolache Korner is a brand new grab ‘n’ go shop in Downton Dallas that serves the delicious Czechoslovakian pillowy pastries that we all love.

Located out front of the Lorenzo Hotel, the shop was constructed out of refurbished shipping containers. It offers a walk-up window, as well as a small dining area. The menu will include up 10 different kolaches, including sausage cheese, jalapeno cheese, blueberry, strawberry and apple, along with Danish pastries, muffins, coffee, juice and smoothies and special for Mardi Gras, Mini king cakes!

One of the five shipping containers on site will eventually be converted into an outdoor bar, complete with space for live acoustic music.

Kolache Korner, as of now, is only available for breakfast, and will be open from 6am to 10:30am Tuesday through Sunday. It is located at 1011 S Akard St., Dallas.

Via Guide Live