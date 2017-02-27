Man Arrested After Stabbing Himself To Get A Day Off Work

February 27, 2017 12:32 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Arrested, businessman, Japan, knife, Stab, Weird, Work

At this point, it is unknown what kind of career 54-year-old Masaru Miura has, but the Japanese businessman was so disheartened or stress with his job, he stabbed himself just to get one day off.

Miura told police that he was stabbed in the hip by an unknown assailant early Wednesday morning.  As police questioned him however, they found inconsistencies with his story, and Miura eventually confessed to stabbing himself with a knife he found near a subway ticket station at Nagoya Municipal.  He was eventually arrested for interfering with police duties.

While stabbing one’s self isn’t a daily occurrence, overworking in Japan is definitely a prevalent issue.  2,000 people committed suicide in Japan in 2005, with work stress cited as on of the leading causes.  There were talks of extending the weekends to three days after a 24-year-old woman jumped to her death after reportedly working more than 100 hours of overtime in a month.

Via RT

More from Blake Powers
