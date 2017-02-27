Nokia Targeting Parents, Budget Conscious and Temporary Phone Buyers With Revamped Classic 3310 Cell Phone

In 2000, Nokia’s 3310 handled the basics well… calling and texting. Now, CNN reports Nokia is re-introducing the model, with a few changes.

The NEW Nokia 3310 is lighter, in red, yellow, blue, gray, with a color screen, 2-megapixel camera, microSD slot, the Opera Mini browser for basic web surfing, and a revamped version of the game, “Snake”.

Battery life… is awesome: 22 hours of talk time – a full month on standby.

This solid basic phone is perfect for travelers, a “temporary phone”, or for the children of parents who prefer their kids spending more time doing homework and interacting with people than a phone.

Look for the revamped Nokia 3310 sometime 2nd quarter. Expect to see lots of parents in stores purchasing them… at just above $50 each.

