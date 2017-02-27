Nokia Targeting Parents, Budget Conscious and Temporary Phone Buyers With Revamped Classic 3310 Cell Phone

February 27, 2017 1:05 PM By Blake Powers
In 2000, Nokia’s 3310 handled the basics well… calling and texting. Now, CNN reports Nokia is re-introducing the model, with a few changes.

The NEW Nokia 3310 is lighter, in red, yellow, blue, gray, with a color screen, 2-megapixel camera, microSD slot, the Opera Mini browser for basic web surfing, and a revamped version of the game, “Snake”.

Photo: JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images

Battery life… is awesome: 22 hours of talk time – a full month on standby.

This solid basic phone is perfect for travelers, a “temporary phone”, or for the children of parents who prefer their kids spending more time doing homework and interacting with people than a phone.

Look for the revamped Nokia 3310 sometime 2nd quarter. Expect to see lots of parents in stores purchasing them… at just above $50 each.

