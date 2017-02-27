Olivia Culpo’s Oscars Dress Was Made Entirely From Stella Artois’ Glass Chalices

During the Oscars, you may have seen a Stella Artois commercial featuring Matt Damon. The actor has teamed up with the beer company, Water.org, and the “Buy A Lady A Drink” campaign, which encourages people to spend $13 on a Stella Artois specialty glass.

Women around the world spend hours a day collecting water for their families. For every glass purchased, Water.org will provide clean water for one person in a developing country.

Matt Damon isn’t the only celebrity teaming up for a good cause. Former Miss Universe, Oliva Culpa, is 100% on board with the project. And she used her Oscar dress to make a statement.

Oliva’s dress was made from Stella Artois’ chalice glasses! AND it’s gorgeous!

I still can't believe that the beads on this dress are made from @stellaartois Limited-Edition Chalices! Each one sold helps @water provide five years of clean water to someone in the developing world. Fashion for a good cause is the best kind of fashion 🙂 #oscarsredcarpet #1Chalice5Years #sponsored A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:35pm PST

Beauty for a cause. Here’s to hoping more Oscar dresses in the future will also have a purpose.