PHOTO/VIDEO: Creative Ways People Have QUIT A Job

February 27, 2017 1:15 PM By Blake Powers
Sometimes when you resign from a job… you feel the need… to do so, creatively!

One guy, with a little help from some “tp”, did, according to Metro

View post on imgur.com

 

The wife of the guy who wrote it, posted it on Reddit, and you’ll see some of the creative responses… lol!

Here are a few other examples of creative resignation…

 

Have you resigned from a job in a creative way?

