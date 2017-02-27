President Trump Slams The New York Times Oscar Ad On Twitter

If you watched the Oscars, you may have noticed a few pretty great commercials. One of which even has the President of the United States talking.

The New York Times has been under fire by the President since he took the office. There have been accusations of fake news. In fact, a few days ago, The New York Times as well as CNN and Politico were officially barred from the White House.

The New York Times isn’t going down without a fight. The company has taken on a new slogan,

“The truth is more important now than ever.”

While Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel spent most the awards show trying to goad Trump into a Twitter war, the President was already tweeting about The New York Times ad.

For first time the failing @nytimes will take an ad (a bad one) to help save its failing reputation. Try reporting accurately & fairly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2017

Here’s another tweet from a few days ago.

FAKE NEWS media knowingly doesn't tell the truth. A great danger to our country. The failing @nytimes has become a joke. Likewise @CNN. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

Do you think The New York Times is fake news?