Storm Chasers Pay Tribute To Bill Paxton By Putting His Initials On The Map

Over the weekend, we lost a good one. Actor Bill Paxton passed away at the age of 61 due to complications from heart surgery.

Perhaps one of Paxton’s greatest roles was alongside Helen Hunt in Twister. A film about a couple of married storm chasers on the verge of divorce, who happened to get caught in the perfect tornado to release their weather alert system.

Everyone mourns in their own way, however, a group of real-life storm chasers paid their respects in the coolest way possible…they put his initials on the map. Storm chasers marked their coordinates in order to create a giant B.P.

The letters "BP" coming together on storm chaser GPS coordinates for actor Bill Paxton. #Twister #RIPBillPaxton pic.twitter.com/GXLlWVSfFV — SevereStudios (@severestudios) February 26, 2017

It just keeps getting better! Hundreds of storm chasers honoring Bill Paxton in KS and OK. Each dot is one person's GPS. #RIPBillPaxton pic.twitter.com/z14XQ9msPR — Aaron Brackett (@Aaron_Brackett) February 26, 2017

What a sweet tribute. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bill Paxton’s family and friends.