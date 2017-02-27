Storm Chasers Pay Tribute To Bill Paxton By Putting His Initials On The Map

February 27, 2017 6:00 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Bill Paxton, Dead, Died, initials, Map, Passed Away, Storm Chasers, Tribute

Over the weekend, we lost a good one. Actor Bill Paxton passed away at the age of 61 due to complications from heart surgery.

Perhaps one of Paxton’s greatest roles was alongside Helen Hunt in Twister. A film about a couple of married storm chasers on the verge of divorce, who happened to get caught in the perfect tornado to release their weather alert system.

Everyone mourns in their own way, however, a group of real-life storm chasers paid their respects in the coolest way possible…they put his initials on the map. Storm chasers marked their coordinates in order to create a giant B.P.

What a sweet tribute. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bill Paxton’s family and friends.

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live