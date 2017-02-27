“The Biggest Loser” Host Bob Harper Recovering From Heart Attack

February 27, 2017 1:10 PM By Blake Powers
The Biggest Loser host/fitness expert 51-year-old Bob Harper is recovering from a heart attach he had two weeks ago while exercising at a NYC gym. Fortunately a nearby doctor who was also working out saved Harper’s life with CPR and paddles, according to TMZ.

Harper woke two days later, was hospitalized for 8 days, and remains in NYC until doctors give him the green-light to return to his Los Angeles home.

Harper attributes his heart attack to family genes. His mom passed away from a heart attack.

Currently walking is the only exercise Harper is allowed to do.

Best wishes towards a full recovery for Bob! Get well soon!!!

