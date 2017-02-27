UPDATE: Celebrities and Friends React To Death of Ft. Worth Native and Actor Bill Paxton

Actor Bill Paxton of Ft. Worth, who according to TMZ had heart complications after heart surgery, died Saturday from a stroke at age 61.

Paxton moved to Los Angeles at age 18, and his first position in the film industry was a set dresser for Roger Corman’s New World Pictures. Paxton’s film debut came in Corman’s 1975 film Crazy Mama. From there, Paxton’s career took off, including 93 acting credits.

Here are just a few you’ll probably remember and one Bill was working on:

Stripes – 1981

Aliens – 1986

Tombstone – 1993

Titanic – 1997

Thunderbirds – 2004

Hatfields & McCoys (TV Mini-Series) 2012

Nightcrawler – 2014

The Circle (currently in production) – 2017

CBS 11 caught up with locals who knew Bill, who shared their memories.

In addition, Hollywood is reacting to Bill’s sudden passing.

Bill Paxton was simply one of the greatest people ever. To know him was to love him. I loved him. Huge love to Louise, Lydia and James. Xo — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) February 26, 2017

My fave thing about Bill Paxton was he saw his wife Louise on a London bus 30 yrs ago & never let her go. Everyone loved Bill. 💔 pic.twitter.com/xJESxj6OpX — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man… Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) February 26, 2017

Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my ❤& support 2 u. #truelies pic.twitter.com/d4zleWdOrR — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 26, 2017

According to Variety, Antoine Fuqua, who worked with Bill on CBS’s Training Day, “Bill was someone whose goodness and compassion was evident from the moment you met him. He was an immense talent and the type of guy you wanted to spend as much time with both in front of, and behind, the camera. My heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Bill is survived by his first wife Louise Newberry, children Lydia and James, and his first wife, Kelly Rowan (1979-1980).

Deepest condolences to family, friends and those who enjoyed working with Bill. He will be remembered…

