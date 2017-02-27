Warren Beatty & Faye Dunaway Accidentally Gave The Best Picture Oscar To La La Land Instead Of Moonlight

If you went to bed early last night, you missed out on one of the most awkward Oscar moments of all time.

To make a long story short, the Best Picture got Steve Harvey-ed. That’s right, the Academy Awards accidentally gave an Oscar to the wrong movie! Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway called out La La Land, when the real winner was Moonlight.

Now, we aren’t exactly sure how the mix up happened. Somehow Beatty and Dunaway ended up with the wrong envelope in their hands. As Beatty is opening up the envelope, you can clearly see he knows there is something wrong. He even looks in it to see if there is another card. For whatever reason, Beatty decides the show must go on and the two announce La La Land as the Best Picture winner.

After several speeches, you can see Oscar producers scrambling among actors. Suddenly there are two red envelopes on stage. And that’s when the realization hits that a huge mistake had been made.

After things are clarified and Moonlight is announced as the real winner, Beatty mentions to the audience that he had a card that said…

“Emma Stone…La La Land.”

Now, some are blaming Leo DiCaprio because after he announced Emma Stone as Best Actress, he also walked off the stage with the envelope in his hand.

From one great to another. @LeoDiCaprio hands off the Oscar for #BestActress to #EmmaStone. 📷: Kevin Winter pic.twitter.com/4VbsorLvyy — Getty Images VIP (@GettyVIP) February 27, 2017

However, backstage you can clearly see the envelope in Emma’s hand.

So back to square one. We have no idea what happened or even how a mix up could have occurred. The real question is why didn’t Warren Beatty just say on mic that he might have the wrong card?