Bill Paxton: CBS’s “Training Day” Not Expected To Re-cast His Role

CBS’s Training Day takes up 15 years after where the feature film left off and focuses on an idealistic young police officer played by Justin Cornwell, who is assigned to an elite LAPD squad, where he is partnered with an experienced… and corrupt detective, played by Bill Paxton.

CBS’s Training Day creator Will Beall and executive producer Barry Shindel spoke with TMZ about Ft. Worth’s Bill Paxton’s passion for working on the series, which had finished filming it’s premier season before Paxton’s death.

Paxton was s-o good in his role as corrupt police officer Frank Roarke, that Beall and Shindel do not foresee re-casting the character.

Click HERE for the TMZ chat with Beall and Schindel about the loss of Bill Paxton.

