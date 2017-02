Just when you thought the world was done with “Cash Me Ousside” girl, Hollywood offers her a reality show!

You know her from this meme…

http://giphy.com/gifs/catch-me-outside-how-bout-dat-26gIOEsGb5mcTiQEw”>via GIPHY

According to TMZ, Danielle Bregoli is headed to Los Angeles to meet with seven production companies to discuss a reality show with her mother. Of the companies, three are actually looking to do a scripted show with her.

We blame you Dr. Phil!