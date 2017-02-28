Cowboys Announce 2017 Draft Day Party At The Star In Frisco

Last year, the course of the Cowboys was forever changed after we selected Ezekiel Elliott with the 4th overall pick, and Dak Prescott with the 135th.

Throwback to last year @ Dallas Cowboys draft party, which changed the whole team selecting Elliot!🔥 pic.twitter.com/qLkKk1qi8q — Fredy Larios (@FredyLJr) January 27, 2017

While the ‘Boys may not have that high a draft pick this year, they will be looking to add multiple impact players, and you can watch the entire process with thousands of other fans at the Cowboys’ annual Draft Day Party.

The party spans over the three days of the draft, beginning on April 27th. There will be free admission and parking, performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and drumline, as well as opportunities for player autographs. On Friday the 28th, there will be photo opportunities with Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, as well as inflatables for the kids to play in. On Sunday the 29th, more players and cheerleaders will be available for autographs, as well as plenty more free and attractions and games.

On Sunday, the Cowboys will also hold the first ever Draft Day 5k, with pre-race activities at 9 a.m. and the race set to begin at 10 a.m. Pre-registration starts at $40, and you can register HERE!

Via Star Telegram