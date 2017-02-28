Decatur High School Students Built A Monster Truck

Years ago, Johnny Cash had a hit song about an auto plant worker who decided to build his own perfect ride one piece at a time.

Well, students at Decatur High School northwest of Ft. Worth may have just done that very thing. In this case, it’s the monster truck of all time. Built around a 5-ton military truck, the beast is as tall as a tractor-trailer semi – and features six doors.

It’s already won one trophy for the 8th Period auto tech class, and is headed to another competition soon.

Simply put, if you see this behind you in your rear-view mirror, just move on over.