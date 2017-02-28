DNA Test Shows Subway’s Chicken Sandwich Only Contains 50% Chicken

Grosssssssssssssssssssssssssss!!!!!!!!
Next time you eat at Subway…you might want to rethink ordering the chicken. Why? It might not be 100% chicken!
A team in Ontario did DNA testing on some of the most popular chicken sandwiches around Canada, using samples from McDonald’s, A&W, Subway, and McDonald’s. According to DNA researcher Matt Harnden at Trent University’s Wildlife Forensic DNA Laboratory, he found that Subway’s chicken sandwiches only contain about 50% chicken DNA.
Gross!!!
The other sandwiches fared much better on the chicken scale…
- A&W Chicken Grill Deluxe averaged 89.4 per cent chicken DNA
- McDonald’s Country Chicken – Grilled averaged 84.9 per cent chicken DNA
- Wendy’s Grilled Chicken Sandwich averaged 88.5 per cent chicken DNA
You can read all the science-y stuff HERE.
As for Subway, the company disagrees with the findings. They released a statement saying…
“SUBWAY Canada cannot confirm the veracity of the results of the lab testing you had conducted. However, we are concerned by the alleged findings you cite with respect to the proportion of soy content. Our chicken strips and oven roasted chicken contain 1% or less of soy protein. We use this ingredient in these products as a means to help stabilize the texture and moisture. All of our chicken items are made from 100% white meat chicken which is marinated, oven roasted and grilled. We tested our chicken products recently for nutritional and quality attributes and found it met our food quality standards. We will look into this again with our supplier to ensure that the chicken is meeting the high standard we set for all of our menu items and ingredients.”