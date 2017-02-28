Johnny Manziel To Face Dallas County Judge Today

Former Cleveland Browns and Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel was scheduled to be in a Dallas County court today to face a judge concerning reports he violated terms of a plea agreement.

CBS 11 sources say the judge is concerned about reports that Manziel violated terms of a plea agreement.

Last year, the District Attorney’s office reached a deal with Manziel in his domestic violence case, part of which was for Manziel to stay clear of former girlfriend Colleen Crowley and the case was to be regularly examined by a judge.

Interestingly enough, photos of Manziel and Crowley together at a Florida nightclub on New Year’s day were posted on-line. This could cause the judge to revoke Manziel’s plea agreement.

Story developing…

