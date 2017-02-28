Hansen Unplugged: Sportscaster Weighs In On DFW Trans Wrestler

Mack Beggs is a wrestler from Euless Trinity who was born female, and is currently in the process of becoming male, and as such, has been taking testosterone. Mack is also a wrestler, who wants to compete against the boys, although the UIL, Dallas’ high school sports governing body, has Mack compete against the girls.

Parents on both sides are upset, as it is unfair to the girls wrestling him. Dale Hansen, WFAA’s famed sportscaster, weighed in on the issue, recalling when he wrote about NFL player Michael Sam coming out as the first active, gay professional football player. As Hansen said about Sam, “I’m not always comfortable when a man tells me he’s gay. I don’t understand his world. But I do understand he’s a part of mine. And I am saying the same thing now about Mack Beggs.”

He calls for support for Mack, and says he does not a group of “old men in Austin” telling him who he must wrestle because of a “genetic mix-up at birth.”

Via WFAA