Here Are Our Favorite Celebrity Reactions To #MoonlightGate

Everyone is still talking about the Oscars. Not the fashion, not the winners, but the giant envelope nightmare where La La Land was announced as the Best Picture winner instead of Moonlight, the real winner.

Needless to say, the entire moment was a trainwreck and we were all there to witness it. While we may not have been in the room, we still cringed. And we weren’t the only ones! There were a lot of celebs who were equally as shocked and confused as us! Here are some of our favorite faces to the news that Moonlight won Best Picture.

Let’s start with Emma Stone…

http://giphy.com/gifs/omg-oscars-shocked-3o84U5GBCRhdtzrSrC”>via GIPHY

Up next we have Ryan Gosling…

The Rock…

By far the best reaction pic from the "Moonlight/La La Land" fiasco.@TheRock (& his eyebrow) always find a way to steal the show. pic.twitter.com/JERhabA5wU — Mike Hopfinger (@Hopstradamus) February 27, 2017

How about Matt Damon, Michelle Williams, and Busy Phillips…

Moment the crowd realized something was horribly wrong; as @poniewozik put it—I'm now studying this like the Zapruder film (Al Seib/LATimes) pic.twitter.com/BvZPJMfbfR — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 27, 2017

And Meryl Streep…

Meryl Streep realizing Moonlight won best picture is definitely a pic I need to use in reaction tweets pic.twitter.com/SyUkdEVEQa — Gary McDowell (@BiophysicalFrog) February 28, 2017

That face says is all! We are all Meryl! Horrified for La La Land mixed in with some excitement for Moonlight.