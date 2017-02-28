Here Are Our Favorite Celebrity Reactions To #MoonlightGate

February 28, 2017 5:31 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: busy phillips, Emma Stone, la la land, Matt Damon, Meryl Streep, Michelle Williams, Mistake, moonlightgate, Oscars, reactions, Ryan Gosling, The Rock

Everyone is still talking about the Oscars. Not the fashion, not the winners, but the giant envelope nightmare where La La Land was announced as the Best Picture winner instead of Moonlight, the real winner.

Needless to say, the entire moment was a trainwreck and we were all there to witness it. While we may not have been in the room, we still cringed. And we weren’t the only ones! There were a lot of celebs who were equally as shocked and confused as us! Here are some of our favorite faces to the news that Moonlight won Best Picture.

Let’s start with Emma Stone…

<p><a href=”http://giphy.com/gifs/omg-oscars-shocked-3o84U5GBCRhdtzrSrC”>via GIPHY</a></p>

Up next we have Ryan Gosling…

Ryan gosling reaction at oscars

The Rock…

How about Matt Damon, Michelle Williams, and Busy Phillips…

And Meryl Streep…

That face says is all! We are all Meryl! Horrified for La La Land mixed in with some excitement for Moonlight.

 

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live