Warren Buffet Will Give $1 Million A Year For Life To Any Employee Who Gets The Sweet 16 Right!

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will be an exciting place to work in March, due in part to the company offering the above and beyond perk to any employee who correctly guesses which teams will play in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament “Sweet 16”, according to CNBC .

Buffett, a long-time basketball fan, is also offering a prize of $100,000 to whoever goes the furthest!

Buffet said, “”Last year, we had two fellows that tied. One of them knew a lot about basketball; the other didn’t know anything about basketball, but they each got $50,000 out of it.”

Last year, Buffett had over 85,000 contest entries and expects over 100,000 this year.

