Jimmy Kimmel Explains The Oscars Nightmare During His Monologue

We all knew Jimmy Kimmel would have a few things to talk about on his late night talk show Monday night. As you’ve probably already guessed, the Oscars host, tried to explain what went down during one of the most intense moments on television.

Here’s the deal, in no way is Kimmel responsible for the incident. However, he spent his entire monologue explaining things from his point of view.

Warren was confused and handed the card off to Faye…so basically, Clyde threw Bonnie under the bus. At this point, Jimmy is sitting in the audience with Matt Damon. The plan is to end the show with him. In the meantime, they witness some comotion and Damon tells Kimmel he thinks he heard the stage manager say they got the winner wrong. At that point, Kimmel realizes he has to get on stage and explain what’s going on, except for he’s completely confused as to what is actually happening. That’s when Warren Beatty steps up to the mic to explain. Meanwhile, Kimmel is trying not to laugh.

At this point, Kimmel has no clue who is on stage. Until he sees Denzel Washington waving at him from the audience trying to get the Director of Moonlight up to the mic. After a couple of speeches, Kimmel ends the show and they all walk off stage, where everyone starts accusing him of pulling a prank. Clearly, it’s not a prank, even Beatty is trying to show Kimmel his envelope. Meanwhile, Emma Stone is doing an interview about holding her Oscars card, proving they have duplicate cards.

As for Faye Dunaway…yeah, she rolled out as fast as possible.