The Best Places To Celebrate Fat Tuesday In DFW

Like anyone needs an excuse to drink on a weeknight, but just in case you do, welcome to Fat Tuesday!

It’s one of the biggest party days of the year, and is the chance to indulge in as much food and drink as possible before the Lenten season begins. It’s supposed to be in the ’70s later today, so expect plenty of people to be out and about in the streets of DFW.

The Whiskey Garden, Fort Worth

From 3pm t0 2am, they will have a crawfish and shrimp boil, with entertainment from Kris Newman and DJ Rev.

Landmark Bar and Kitchen, Fort Worth

$3 Fat Tuesday shots, $3 Hurricanes, and $5 Po Boys with the chance to win a trip to New Orleans.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe, across DFW

Frozen Hurrycanes and Frozen Mardi Ritas, Abita Pints, rat toes and fried pickles for $3.

Shakertins, The Colony

Hosting its 1st Annual Crawfish Boil with music, as well as $10 plates stuffed with crawfish, potatoes, corn and sausage.

Frankies Bar, downtown Dallas

$5 Hurricanes and $3 Abita Mardi Gras Bock Beer.

The Back 9 Addison

featuring DJ Eddie Black, they will have drink specials, crawfish, and beads…you might be able to figure out why.

The Rustic, Uptown

Hosting its 2nd Annual family-friendly Mardi Gras party, with free live music from Chris Watson and Tameca Jones, and plenty of crawfish which unfortunately is not free.

Via Star Telegram