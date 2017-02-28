Whataburger: Police Dealing With Teens Stealing Orange Order Markers

Sometimes teens do dumb things… some of which they feel is more of a prank, versus breaking a law.

Whataburger! is currently dealing with teen theft… of a different kind.

Northeast Police Department, which serves Cross Roads and Krugerville, recently recovered 70 Whataburger order markers… yeah… 70!… during a traffic stop. That number is more than the total inventory of a typical Whataburger location’s order markers.

One Whataburger location is losing so many order markers due to theft, that management must order more, weekly.

A group of teens in Denton County are learning… theft… is theft… and Northeast Police Department officials are WARNING teens… this stops… NOW!

Police say taking the Whataburger order markets is theft and could result in a citation for Theft of Property.

The prank has lived a short life. Time to think of something new…:).

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed