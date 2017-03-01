aTrolla Music Festival Is Coming To Dallas

March 1, 2017 10:18 AM
Filed Under: aTrolla, music festival

The aTrolla Music Festival is coming to Dallas Saturday May 6th at Reunion Tower!

The Festival will feature some of your favorite artists form the 60s, 70s, and 80s including:

  • Peter Cetera
  • KC And The Sunshine Band
  • Dionne Warwick
  • Grand Funk Railroad
  • Tower Of Power
  • War
  • The Romantics
  • The Spinners
  • Survivor
  • The Zombies
  • BJ Thomas
  • Delbert McClinton
  • Carolyn Wonderland

It’s going to be an incredible music festival experience designed for the generation that created them.

Learn more about the Two stages, delicious food, a variet of adult beverages, enhanced VIP offerings, and more right HERE.

Get your tickets to aTrolla Music Festival right HERE

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live