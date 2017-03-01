The aTrolla Music Festival is coming to Dallas Saturday May 6th at Reunion Tower!

The Festival will feature some of your favorite artists form the 60s, 70s, and 80s including:

Peter Cetera

KC And The Sunshine Band

Dionne Warwick

Grand Funk Railroad

Tower Of Power

War

The Romantics

The Spinners

Survivor

The Zombies

BJ Thomas

Delbert McClinton

Carolyn Wonderland

It’s going to be an incredible music festival experience designed for the generation that created them.

Learn more about the Two stages, delicious food, a variet of adult beverages, enhanced VIP offerings, and more right HERE.

Get your tickets to aTrolla Music Festival right HERE