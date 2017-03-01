The aTrolla Music Festival is coming to Dallas Saturday May 6th at Reunion Tower!
The Festival will feature some of your favorite artists form the 60s, 70s, and 80s including:
- Peter Cetera
- KC And The Sunshine Band
- Dionne Warwick
- Grand Funk Railroad
- Tower Of Power
- War
- The Romantics
- The Spinners
- Survivor
- The Zombies
- BJ Thomas
- Delbert McClinton
- Carolyn Wonderland
It’s going to be an incredible music festival experience designed for the generation that created them.
Learn more about the Two stages, delicious food, a variet of adult beverages, enhanced VIP offerings, and more right HERE.
Get your tickets to aTrolla Music Festival right HERE