Caddo Parish Inmate Steals Truck & Take It On A “Dukes Of Hazard” Type Joyride

March 1, 2017 4:59 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: Dukes of Hazard, Inmate, Jump, Police Chase, Stolen, Truck

Now this is an end to a police chase.

Authorities in Louisiana’s Caddo Parish say an 18-year-old escapee managed to go full Dukes of Hazzard while on the run from police, and the end of his ride was caught on tape.

To answer everyone’s question, yes – the stolen truck he was driving did land on something on the other side of that fence. It was a woman sitting in her car in a restaurant parking lot, but don’t worry. She survived with only a scratch or two, and managed to climb out of her flattened vehicle through the passenger window.

All this needs in the General Lee horn.

More from Jody Dean
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live