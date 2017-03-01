Caddo Parish Inmate Steals Truck & Take It On A “Dukes Of Hazard” Type Joyride

Now this is an end to a police chase.

Authorities in Louisiana’s Caddo Parish say an 18-year-old escapee managed to go full Dukes of Hazzard while on the run from police, and the end of his ride was caught on tape.

To answer everyone’s question, yes – the stolen truck he was driving did land on something on the other side of that fence. It was a woman sitting in her car in a restaurant parking lot, but don’t worry. She survived with only a scratch or two, and managed to climb out of her flattened vehicle through the passenger window.

All this needs in the General Lee horn.