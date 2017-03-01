Doctor Strange Gets An Honest Trailer

March 1, 2017 6:25 AM By David Rancken
The Screen Junkies have been branching out! Rather than obliterate older movies, they’re taking out some of the newer films one insult at a time.

This week, in honor of the DVD release of Marvel’s Doctor Strange…the guys ruin Doctor Strange!

For starters, did you ever seen Iron Man on weed? Yep, the movie uses kaleidoscope effects in hopes of distracting you from the fact that it’s the same movie. And let’s not forget both roles are played by famous Sherlock Holmes actors. Chiwetel Ejifor is just there to explain things. Poor Mads Mikkelsen has to play a character with creepy eyes for a third time.

Did we mention it’s just like Iron Man??? Enjoy!

 

