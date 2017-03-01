Gary From Chicago, Who Stole The Show At The Oscars, Released From Prison Just Three Days Prior To Show

One of the more notable bits from the 89th Academy Awards is when host Jimmy Kimmel brought in an unsuspecting group of tourists who were riding a tour bus into the packed Dolby Theater. One couple stood out amongst the group of tourists, Gary from Chicago and his fiancé, Vickie Vines.

Gary seemed right at home amongst Hollywood’s elite, not being phased by Kimmel’s queries and remembering to give a shout out to his native Chicago. Speaking with ABC 7 out of the Windy City, Gary revealed that just three days prior to the Academy Awards, and it was during his time in prison that he met Vickie, and also found religion. He told ABC 7, “Change is possible. It’s a sad day to be in prison for 20 years and not be able to be a dad, granddad to your children. You know what my son told me today, man, and I almost come to tears. He said he’s proud of me. So to hear your children say that they’re proud of me means the world to me.”

Even though Denzel Washington performed a quick, impromptu “wedding ceremony,” actor Anthony Anderson offered to perform the actual ceremony for the couple, on live TV no less, as he is ordained to marry people in California. Anderson said, “The couple from Chicago, I am actually ordained to marry people, so if they are here, I will marry them. It didn’t really count when Denzel did it. I’m actually ordained to marry people in the state of California. So if they’re around, I was trying to get them up here so I could marry them on this show. Why wait ’til July?”

