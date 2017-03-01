HGTV Is Planning 5 Flip Or Flop Spinoffs; Including Texas Based Series

March 1, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: Flip Or Flop, hgtv, Spinoffs

Even though ‘Flip Or Flop’ stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa’s marriage is over that doesn’t mean the ‘Flip Or Flop’ empire they helped build is coming to an end.

E! is reporting that HGTV has announced two spinoff  seires, ‘Flip or Flop: Vegas’ and ‘Flip or Flop: Atlanta’ will debut later this year.

The report also states that along with those new shows, ‘Flip or Flop: Nashville’, ‘Flip or Flop: Chicago’, and ‘Filp or Flop: Texas’ are all currently in development.

All the shows will follow a married couple who are finding houses and flipping them.

Even though Tarek and Christina have ended their marriage they have continued to shoot new episodes of the show, and they will air this summer on HGTV.

However E! is reporting that after this season the couple could walk away from the show.

