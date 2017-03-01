Mariah Carey: Is Epic Records Dropping Her?

Epic Records…is unhappy… with Mariah Carey.

According to Roger Friedman of Showbiz 411, “Yesterday — Monday– I caught word that Epic Records is very unhappy with Mariah. That recent single, called “I Don’t,” was a total failure. It was also a total surprise to Epic. They were sent the track all completed, with no forewarning from Carey’s camp that it was coming, I am told. They hadn’t heard it. “We were just told to put it out,” says a source. So they did. And it flopped.

Friedman continued, “Now my sources say Epic chief L.A. Reid is considering dropping Mariah from the label. In the time since she signed with him, Carey has had two singles– “I Don’t” and “Infinity.” They were not sellers, and didn’t get played on radio. There is no work being done toward an album, and no conversations are taking place between Epic and Carey’s team.”

Friedman also notes, “I asked Mariah about a new album. She said, ‘We’re doing a series of singles. No one wants albums anymore. We have one now with this great rapper YG.’

Even if Epic does drop her, you can bet another label will pick her up quickly. Plus, her tour with Lionel Richie is hitting a lot of cities, making sure Mariah’s bills get paid… and then some:).

