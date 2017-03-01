Oprah Winfrey Talking Presidential Run

Oprah Winfrey is apparently thinking about making a Presidential Run in 2020.

The Washington Post is reporting that in a recent interview the media mogul admitted she has thought about making a run at the oval office.

“Have you ever thought that, given the popularity you have — we haven’t broken the glass ceiling yet for women — that you could actually run for president and actually be elected?” Oprah was asked by interviewer David Rubenstein.

“I never considered the question even a possibility,” she answered. But continued, “I just thought, ‘Oh … oh?’”

Rubenstein then pressed the issue saying, “it’s clear you don’t need government experience to be elected president of the United States.”

To which Oprah answered, “That’s what I thought. I thought, ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough.’ And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh.’”

Now, you have to wonder if Oprah was going along with David in fun? Or, is she giving the possibility, deeper thought?

Would you vote for Oprah Winfrey in 2020 as our 46th President?

Oprah 2020? POTUS 46?

