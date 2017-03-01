Which Vacation Destination Causes Couples To Break Up The Most?

March 1, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: Boyfriend, Break-Up, Couple, Girlfriend, ibiza, Love, Mexico, Relationship

Might want to rethink that trip to Mexico or Ibiza.

A new study found that more couples separated after traveling to both of those places than any other destination named.  Of the 2,187 people surveyed, 21% of people who broke up with their significant other recently traveled to Mexico, while 17% went to Ibiza.  The other countries that rounded out the top 5 included Portugal (12%), Cape Verde (9%) and Lanzarote (7%).

If you’re looking to mend a relationship, the same survey found that the top 5 places that saved a couple’s relationship included Tenerife (18%), Italy (15%), Cyprus (13%), Majorca (10%) and Mainland Spain (9%).

The majority of the over 2,000 people surveyed appeared to be from the UK, which most likely means the long hours of travel played into their eventual breakups.  It makes sense, then, that the five places that saved relationships are relatively close to the UK.

If it was up to us then, going by the metrics of this survey, Mexico should be the prime spot to save your relationship.  Just a two-hour flight and you’re at the beach!

Via Travelers Today

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live