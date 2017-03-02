Adele Brought Her Drag Queen Look-A-Like On Stage

March 2, 2017 6:15 AM By Rebekah Black
DJ Feminem’s day job is impersonating Adele. While she may sing in front of hundreds, even thousands on a daily basis, nothing will ever compare to getting pulled up on stage by Adele!!!

At a concert in Perth, Australia Adele noticed a familiar face in the audience. It was hers! Or at least one that looked an awful lot like her. So, she decided to invite her on stage. Adele seemed to be shocked by the idea that someone would want to impersonate her. After a little bit of chit-chat, DJ Feminem actually got to do a bit of singing too!

Adele even told her…

“You look better than me.”

Of course DJ Feminem managed to snag a selfie with the singer.

Selfie with @adele #adele #adeleperth #feminem

A post shared by Feminem (@djfeminem) on

 

Here are a few pics from the stage too.

Can you tell I'm happy? @adele you were everything! #adele #adeleperth #feminem

A post shared by Feminem (@djfeminem) on

Awesome!!!

