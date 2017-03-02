Europe’s Highest & Most Active Volcano, Mount Etna, Is Spewing Lava

Europe’s largest volcano is putting on a show.

Mount Etna roared to life on the island of Sicily this week, sending red hot embers and lava down the sides of the most active volcano on the continent. Etna’s eruptions have been feared for thousands of years, and the last big one was in 1981 – wiping out more than 12,000 acres of vineyards and vacation homes.

In 2002, tremors resulted in the evacuation of thousands of residents.

This week’s eruption on the 11,000-foot tall mountain is expected to last a few more days, but the images have been spectacular – and more than a bit hypnotic. Hundreds of cameras are watching, and this 90-minute video is both peaceful – and awe-inspiring.