Governor Greg Abbott Delcares March 2017 Women’s History Month

Texas Governor Greg Abbott officially declared March 2017 as Women’s History Month.

In a press release, Gov. Abbot highlighted Texas women claiming many of the “firsts” in the country, including Mary Austin Holley, who wrote the first English book about Texas in the 1830s, Miriam “Ma” Ferguson, who governed our state for five years, was among the first female governors in the nation, and Sally Ride was the first American woman in space.

Texas women conquered the business world as well, like Carrie Marcus Neiman who cofounded Neiman Marcus which is headquartered in Dallas, and Mary Kay Ash who founded Mary Kay Cosmetics.

In recognition of the important impact women made in the country, Congress designated the entire month for an awareness campaign, where Americans “young and old can learn of the invaluable works of women immortalized in history while recognizing the unique impression that today’s women make on the world.”

